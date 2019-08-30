WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has approved Florida's emergency declaration and ordered federal help to support state and local efforts to deal with Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall as a major storm on the state's east coast.

The White House has authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and to help all 67 Florida counties.

FEMA has been given the green light to provide equipment and resources to the state.

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Dorian was packing 110-mph winds and was expected to continue strengthening.

