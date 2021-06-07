Publix stores across Tampa Bay closing early ahead of Elsa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Elsa continues its approach toward the Tampa Bay area, it is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Florida.
Ahead of the storm, many Publix stores across the Tampa Bay area are closing early Tuesday evening.
"We’re closely monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and the impact to our operating areas," Publix wrote in part on its website. "Please be aware that several of our stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm."
There are currently 98 store locations across the Tampa Bay area listing modified hours because of the storm. You can find a full list of stores closing early here.
