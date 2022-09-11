Select Publix locations across Florida close in preparation for tropical storm impacts

Sixty-five locations, ranging from Titusville to Jupiter, closed at noon on Wednesday ahead of Nicole.

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Nicole still on its path to make landfall on Florida's east coast, select Publix locations have modified store hours.

The stores highlighted in yellow on the map, which is published on the company's website, show the modified stores will be reopening at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Click here to see if a store near you has changed its hours.

In the Tampa Bay area, a tropical storm warning is in effect for much of the west coast of Florida for the likely impacts from gusty winds. Heavy downpours and storm surge is possible, too, especially on the Nature Coast where a storm surge warning is in effect.

We’re closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole. Our stores are here to provide you with essential items and help our customers, our associates, and our communities prepare. Stay up to date on changes to store hours in affected areas at https://t.co/HqNnUL7VrR. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/aHFa2bmL68 — Publix (@Publix) November 9, 2022

The storm is anticipated to become a hurricane before it reaches Florida. In fact, the National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County line.