TAMPA, Fla. — As you’ve heard our 10News meteorologists say, there’s still some uncertainty about exactly where Hurricane Dorian will make landfall.

Emergency organizations in Florida are still preparing for the worst. American Red Cross volunteers spent Saturday morning gathering supplies for the potential of shelters opening up.

"It's a lot of hurry up and wait," volunteer Michael Nolan said.

It’s too early to say when or where that will happen because just like us, they’re watching to see where Dorian ends up.

They’re waiting on emergency management to tell them where they need to open those shelters and send these supplies, whether that’s here in Tampa Bay or somewhere up the east coast.

"As soon as they choose to activate, we’ll do our best to support them," Rachel Nelson with the American Red Cross said.

For Nolan, its that “not knowing” that’s the hardest part.

"Because a lot of time we’re on hold, we’re waiting on the people at the EOC to make the decision," Nolan told 10News.

They say every storm is different, and they’ve been through quite a few.

"We live in Florida, we’re in a disaster-prone state," Nelson said.

Regardless of what Dorian does, once it’s time for people to evacuate, they want to be there to help.

"If we end up fortunate and are not having to activate those worst-case scenarios, then we’re all just better prepared for the next one and we know there will be next one," Nelson told 10News.

