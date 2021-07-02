Where to get sandbags in Tampa Bay in preparation for Elsa

Hurricane Elsa could impact the Tampa Bay area early next week.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Elsa strengthens in the Caribbean, Tampa Bay remains in the storm's "cone of uncertainty" and could see impacts starting next week.

In preparation for Elsa, several counties in the Tampa Bay area are opening sandbag sites for individuals to protect their homes and businesses.

This list will be updated as more Tampa Bay counties release information.

Hernando County

Hernando County leaders say a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available July 3 - 5 to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Elsa.

The self-serve site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those days at Linda Pedersen Park located at 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard in Spring Hill.

If you're getting sand at that site, you'll need to bring your own shovel.

"This self-serve site will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate," the county said in a release.

The city of Brooksville also opened up a self-serve sandbag site in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

The Department of Public Works announced it will be opening a self-service sandbag site beginning July 2 at 600 South Brooksville Avenue.

The site will be open 24-hours a day and provide bags, sand and shovels to those who looking to stock up ahead of the storm.

You will be required to fill and transport your own sandbags.

Pasco County

According to a release from county leaders, the National Weather Service indicates Elsa could bring strong winds and heavy rain to Pasco County early next week.

In preparation of the storm, the county has opened four self-serve sandbag sites. They will be open 24 hours a day. You will need to bring your own shovel.

Beach towns

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce released information on several beach cities providing sandbags in preparation of potential impacts of Hurricane Elsa.

City of St. Pete Beach

Sandbags are available in the parking lot between Public Works and Horan Park (7581 Boca Ciega Dr).

If anyone needs additional bags or assistance, the staff at the St Pete Beach Community Center and Pool are available the following times:

Friday: until 8 pm

Saturday: 9-3 pm

Sunday: 12-3 pm (pool)

Monday: 12-3 pm (pool)

Tuesday: 7am-8pm

City of Maderia Beach:

Sandbags will be self-service throughout the Holiday weekend (4th of July). Bags will be available at the Fire Station (300 Municipal Dr, Madeira Beach, FL 33708). Sand is self-service from the East side of John’s Pass Park.

Town of Redington Beach:

Sandbags will be available for RESIDENTS ONLY at the Town Hall (105 164th Avenue Redington Beach, FL 33708)

Town of Redington Shores:

Sandbags will be available on the back porch of the Town Hall (17425 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores, FL 33708)