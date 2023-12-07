Sandbag locations: Where you can go ahead of potential tropical weather

Sandbags can help protect your home or property from minor flooding. They do not provide protection from storm surges.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sandbag sites will be open across the Tampa Bay area ahead of possible impacts from a potential tropical system early next week.

It's important to remember that sandbags will help your home and property from minor flooding, not storm surges. They can be heavy! Fill them halfway up and tie them closed.

Once you have your sandbags in hand, place one on the ground and place the new bag on the tail (or tied end) of the old bag. Stagger the next layer like bricks.

10 Tampa Bay chief meteorologist has a helpful Hurricane Hack on sandbags that you can watch before you load up your car.

Citrus County

Sites will be open continuously starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 — people are asked to bring a shovel:

Crystal River: Bicentennial Park, located at 501 N. Baseball Point

Pasco County

Sandbag sites are open 24 hours to residents and are restocked between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. People are asked to bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags.

New Port Richey: Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave.

San Antonio: Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg: Sandbags are offered all year long at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, located at 1744 9th Ave. N.

The sandbag location will be open through 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. This weekend, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

City officials provided these tips to know before heading to the sandbag site: