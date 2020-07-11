Gulfport opens sandbag site ahead of possible Tropical Storm Eta impacts

There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required to use the site, according to a press release.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As Tropical Storm Eta keeps a portion of Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, in its cone of uncertainty sandbag sites are starting to open.

The City of Gulfport is the first to do so with a single site being available to residents Sunday.

Anyone who needs to stock up on sandbags can head to the 49th Street Neighborhood Center at 1617 49th Street South between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required to use the site, according to a press release.

What other people are reading right now: