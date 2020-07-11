Gulfport opens sandbag site ahead of possible Tropical Storm Eta impacts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As Tropical Storm Eta keeps a portion of Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, in its cone of uncertainty sandbag sites are starting to open.
The City of Gulfport is the first to do so with a single site being available to residents Sunday.
Anyone who needs to stock up on sandbags can head to the 49th Street Neighborhood Center at 1617 49th Street South between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required to use the site, according to a press release.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States, CBS projects
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
- Everything you need to know about Eta in 10 quick facts
- White House coronavirus report puts Florida in 'red zone' for cases
- Election observer says no evidence for President Trump's fraud claims
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter