Subtropical Depression Five has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean but it is no threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The subtropical depression is expected to become Subtropical Storm Ernesto later Wednesday.

As of the NHC’s 5 a.m. Wednesday update, the depression has maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph. It is about 1,015 miles west of the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

SUBTROPICAL DEPRESSION FIVE has developed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to become Subtropical Storm #Ernesto later today. No threat to land. #tropics #UpWith #TD5 pic.twitter.com/LkVVqSewJ1 — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) August 15, 2018

