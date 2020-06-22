Subtropical Depression Four develops in the open Atlantic

The system will have no impact on Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Invest 95-L is now Subtropical Depression Four.

Subtropical Depression Four is moving away from the northeastern coast, about 320 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It has become better organized Monday and could still become a subtropical storm.

This storm has no threat to Florida and is even moving away from the U.S. coast in the northeast. If this recent development trend continues, then a short-lived subtropical storm could form later tonight.

If it gets named, it would become Subtropical Storm Dolly. Subtropical storms get names just like tropical storms do.

The system is expected to weaken as it moves over cold waters by late Tuesday.

