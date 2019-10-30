ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Breathe easy.

Newly formed Subtropical Storm Rebekah is not a worry for the U.S.

The 17th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday, spinning about in the north Atlantic Ocean. It is a weak, 45-mph storm moving off to the east at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

Track the tropics: Get the latest news on the tropics

Rebekah is located about 745 miles west of the Azores, and while there are no current watches or warnings in effect, people there are asked to keep an eye on the system.

Forecasters expect little change in strength over the next couple of days, and weakening is likely thereafter.

YouTube: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter