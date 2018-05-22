ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – When will the rain end? That’s the question many have been asking as we have seen mostly cloudy skies and measurable rainfall in some places for the last 8-10 days straight.

Although we will be a bit drier Wednesday and Thursday, the 10Weather meteorologists are tracking a system in the western Caribbean that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico later this weekend, bringing back heavy bouts of rain.

The heavy rain Tampa Bay has been dealing with for over a week now has been associated with a couple of mid- to upper-level low-pressure systems that have been funneling in tropical moisture. Once the latest one moves away, another low-pressure system ( a surface low) is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

And that's where 10Weather's meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center will watch for possible development.

Although forecasters now give it big zero percent of development in next few days, it ramps up to 50 percent over the next five -- taking us into the holiday weekend.

“I’m not concerned about a strong tropical system developing and affecting our area with high winds, but I am worried about the possibility of even more rain over Memorial Day Weekend,” said 10 News Meteorologist Bobby Deskins.

Even if it does become a tropical depression or storm, the biggest threat from the system will be additional heavy rainfall across an area that has seen so much. There's no need to worry much about the usual impacts with a tropical system, including wind and storm surge.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott directed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to stage its high water vehicles for deployment if needed, according to a release.

"As we continue to monitor the developing weather system in the Caribbean Sea, we know that families can never be too careful or over-prepared when it comes to severe weather," said Scott, in part. "Although the storm currently has a relatively low chance of development into a tropical system, we must take it seriously.

"That’s why it is critically important that all Floridians take this opportunity to get prepared and make a plan that ensures the safety of their family and loved ones."

The rainy season here in west central Florida starts in late May to even early June. The unusual pattern we have seen lately is essentially pushing us right into the rainy season. This is not a typical rainy season pattern, but it provides the moisture that makes it feel like it is.

Tampa has picked up more than 3.66 inches since the start of the month, according to weather service data. The pace is even higher for Lakeland, with a whopping 12.77 inches of rain measured. In Sarasota, more than 4.23 inches of rain has fallen.

Looking into next week, it appears that the rainy pattern sticks around meaning May will end and June will begin on a soggy note.

