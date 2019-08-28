ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some counties across the Tampa Bay region are offering sandbag filling sites in advance of possible impacts by Tropical Storm Dorian.

Highlands County

People can pick up sandbags at the Road and Bridge Office, located at 4344 George Blvd., in Sebring.

Sand is available here, with a limit of 10 bags per person:

Avon Park sand area will be at the intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road

Sebring sand area will be on S. George Boulevard, just north of the EOC

Lake Placid sand area will be at the intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

Polk County

Ten sandbags, and no more, will be given to each household, according to a county news release. People who live in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up bags.

The following sites will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. People are asked to bring their own shovels:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 863-815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 863-285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 863-635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 863-965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will stay open, however, the schedule could change depending on the track of the storm.

