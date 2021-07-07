Local emergency crews were prepared for then-Hurricane Elsa

Emergency crews in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties said they prepared for potential severe storm impacts.

Local emergency crews said they were fully prepared for then-Hurricane Elsa.

“We started tracking this thing 120 days out. When we’re not in hurricane season, we’re training looking at lessons learned," the Director of Emergency Management for Hillsborough County, Timothy Dudley said.

While the impacts from Hurricane Elsa remained minor in Hillsborough County, crews were prepared. “I think everyone went exceptionally well, for a tropical storm headed straight for us," Dudley said.

Elsa served as a learning experience for emergency teams. “We’re going to take this opportunity to tighten up a few things then get ready to go for the next one, hopefully not too soon," Dudley explained.

Over in Pinellas County, emergency crews had fewer emergency calls than expected.

“Yesterday, the plans turned into action and we think it went rather well," the Bureau Director for St. Pete Emergency Operations in Pinellas County, James Fogarty said.

Pinellas County's Emergency Operations Center had increased its staff to handle severe weather impacts. “We up staffed, we went from 8-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts. They brought their pillows with them in case they had to stay over," Fogarty said.

Hillsborough officials said their shelter could house 406 people, but only 41 people stayed over Tuesday night. “Very minor impacts. A few trees down here and there," Dudley stated.

Emergency crews said Hurricane Elsa will serve as practice for stronger storms ahead. “We’re just going to take this experience, put it under our belt and in our plans and take it forward," Dudley explained.