Mayor Castor says Tampa is prepared for Elsa

During the celebrations at Boom by the Bay, Mayor Jane Castor addressed the possibility of Tropical Storm Elsa and said the city is prepared.

TAMPA, Fla — Mayor Jane Castor said the City of Tampa is fully prepared in for any potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa.

"We are having briefings on that and sending updates regularly," Mayor Castor said.

Mayor Castor took part in the 4th of July celebrations at Boom by the Bay. During that, she talked to 10 Tampa Bay about how the city is prepared for severe weather.

Mayor Castor explained city officials have done work to eliminate flooding concerns.

"We are ready like we always have been. We have tested all of our procedures. We pumped out all of our retention ponds. We’ve done everything we can to get the water out of the dam, down the river, so that we’re ready in the event that we have rain events that are larger than the ones we’ve had these past few days," Mayor Castor explained.

Mayor Castor said on Monday city officials will make the call about closing city parks and government buildings. Right now, she doesn't anticipate that will happen.

"We will have information [Monday] on whether we shutdown our facilities, our parks and recreation and our government facilities. We don’t anticipate that’s going to happen. If something changes then we will do so," Mayor Castor explained.

To stay up to date with the City of Tampa's latest alerts, you can visit their website.

Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for much of the Tampa Bay area, including Hillsborough County.