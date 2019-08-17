ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An area of disturbed weather linked to Tampa Bay's seemingly endless rainfall has a low, low chance of tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center notes an area moving northeast from north Florida to near the Carolinas has a 10-percent chance of developing into a tropical system during the next two days and a similar, 10-percent chance into the next five days.

Once again, the odds are this will not become a tropical depression or storm, but it bears watching if you have interests along the eastern seaboard. At the very least, this will bring rain along the coast from the Carolinas up to Virginia.

RELATED: The Atlantic hurricane season is pretty quiet now. Too quiet?

RELATED: 10Weather: Rain continues Saturday, heavy at times

Much of the Tampa Bay region has been socked in the clouds and rain for the past several days, largely thanks to a westward flow across the Gulf of Mexico and a stalled-out front that has helped to trigger even more showers and thunderstorms.

The tropical area of concern formed along the front and is moving away from Florida.

There is no other areas of concern in the tropics for the next several days.

RELATED: City of Tampa, Pasco County handing out sandbags amid relentless rainfall

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.