Here's how to change or cancel a theme park vacation ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

ORLANDO, Fla. — While Tropical Storm Elsa isn't predicted to strengthen to a hurricane again, the storm and associated weather conditions could make you rethink your plans for a theme park vacation.

Luckily for those having second thoughts, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for south and central Florida ahead of Elsa's landfall in the state. That activates the hurricane policy at all of Florida's major theme parks, allowing guests to reschedule their trip or cancel it outright for a refund.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to cancel or rebook:

Walt Disney World

Disney allows you to call ahead to cancel if a hurricane warning has been issued within seven days of your arrival. You can cancel or reschedule any vacation packages and hotel rooms booked directly with Disney, meaning you'll have to contact your airline and/or hotel if you booked them separately.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal has a policy nearly identical to Disney's, with one caveat. If you purchased airline tickets as part of your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacation package, cancellation and change fees determined by the airline may still apply.

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Adventure Island

SeaWorld parks have an inclement weather policy allowing guests to receive a complimentary return visit to the park, useable within a year, if their trip is rained out.

There is also a policy in place allowing for refunds or rescheduling tickets if a named storm approaches Orlando, Tampa, or the guest's hometown.

Legoland

Legoland's policy mirrors that of Disney and Universal: a hurricane warning within seven days of your arrival means you're eligible for either a refund or a chance to reschedule your trip. The policy only includes tickets purchased directly through the Lego Company and doesn't include any airline tickets or hotel rooms you may have bought for the trip.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to reach the Tampa Bay area by Tuesday evening, bringing 2--4 inches of rain and up to five feet of storm surge.

Winds and rain could be brought as far inland as Orlando, meaning stormy weather there as well. Florida's Gulf coast will fall on the wet side of the storm, where the harshest conditions are.

Elsa's worst impacts are expected Tuesday night and overnight into Wednesday.