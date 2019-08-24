ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It's about the time of year for the tropics to wake up -- and they are waking up in earnest.

The National Hurricane Center and 10Weather meteorologists are tracking not one but two areas of disturbed weather. One is a little closer to home in South Florida while the other is way out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Both, however, could play different roles in our weather moving forward.

Before we break it down, take note: Hurricane season, while starting in June, starts to see its peak in activity near mid August into September. Now that time has arrived, and it's important to make sure you have a plan in place should a storm threaten.

Invest 98-L

This area low pressure is not likely to develop into much of anything to start the weekend as it crosses over the Florida peninsula. Once it moves over open water, weather forecasting models suggest some organization is possible.

There is a 70-percent chance of development into a tropical or subtropical depression during the next two days and a higher 90-percent chance through early next week. The hurricane center says the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft could investigate the disturbance as early as Saturday to see any signs of strengthening.

10Weather

Should development occur, nearly all models have 98-L moving away from Florida and out to sea. From there, this will be a storm for the fish and any shipping interests in the Atlantic.

This system is actually pulling in some drier air aloft, higher up in the atmosphere, which could cut down on Tampa Bay's weekend rain chances. The bulk of this disturbance's rain should remain off shore.

If given the next name on the 2019 Atlantic storm name list, it would be "Dorian." However, there's another system out there that could get it first.

Invest 99-L

An area of showers and storms appear to be circulating about an area of low pressure some 950 miles east of the Windward Islands.

It also has a 70-percent chance of development during the next two days and 80-percent odds going into next week. The hurricane center expects this to become a tropical depression as it moves west toward the islands.

10Weather

Many forecast models are in agreement the system will continue a westward track into the Caribbean Islands but do not have it strengthening significantly. Most keep it at depression strength, while some eventually predict it would be a tropical storm or hurricane.

Upon reaching the islands, though, conditions to maintain its strength or even to develop it further aren't all that great.

It would need to be watched as it gets closer to the U.S., but its strength, position and potential impacts are yet to be determined.

The "E" name on this year's hurricane season list would be "Erin" -- and either 98-L and 99-L could get it.

