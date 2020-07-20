The tropics are heating up again, so what does this mean for the peak of hurricane season?

Peak hurricane season starts in less than a month, and it’s expected to be busy.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists now is tracking three tropical disturbances.

While all of them are currently forecasted to have a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, it is a reminder that we have a lot of ingredients for an above-average hurricane season.

We’ve already seen notable record events occur this year. They include:

The first time since 2016 that two or more named storms developed before the start of the season.

The first time since 2012 that two or more named storms formed in the month of May.

The first season in the satellite era to have three systems form before or on June 1.

Tropical Storm Cristobal was the earliest 3rd named storm on June 1. The previous record was held by 2016's Tropical Storm Colin, which formed on June 5.

Tropical Storm Dolly was third earliest 4th named storm on record, behind 2012's Tropical Storm Debby and 2016's Tropical Storm Danielle.

Tropical Storm Edouard was the earliest 5th Atlantic named storm on record. The previous record was Emily in 2005.

Tropical Storm Fay was the earliest 6th storm named on record. The previous record was Franklin in 2005.

But does a busy June and July mean we’re in for a historic peak season in August, September and October? Historically, early Atlantic tropical cyclone activity has had very little relationship with the remainder of the season's hurricane activity.

Essentially, an active start to the season doesn't necessarily mean an active overall season. However, the 2020 hurricane season has been forecasted to be an above-average season by every major hurricane forecaster, including NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

Two of the big factors in an active 2020 hurricane season are a lack of El Nino, which can help develop favorable low upper-level winds, and warmer than average Gulf and Atlantic water temperatures, which help fuel tropical weather systems.

The final third of July starts tomorrow, as we track these 3 tropical disturbances. Hurricane season starts heating up for us in August, peaking in September. Also remember, over 90% of all major (Category 3-5) hurricane activity has historically occurred from August through October.

The final 1/3 of July starts tomorrow, as we track 3 tropical disturbances. Hurricane season starts heating up for us in August, peaking in September. Also remember, over 90% of all major (Category 3-5) hurricane activity has historically occurred during August through October. pic.twitter.com/0FEnKuKGw5 — Ric Kearbey WTSP (@RicKearbeyWTSP) July 20, 2020

Comparing the potential of 2020 to the historic 2005 hurricane season is interesting. Three of the first five named storms in 2005 were hurricanes, including two major hurricanes: Dennis and Emily.

The 2020 season has yet to have a hurricane.

What other people are reading right now: