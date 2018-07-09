ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- We're closely watching Invest 95L, which i
As of this time, the storm is forecast to turn to the northwest during the middle of the week and drift out to sea -- away from land.
Spaghetti models
Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.
Current position
This is the latest position, which shows the center of the storm.
Satellite and radar
The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Watches and warnings
What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.
