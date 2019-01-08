ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has a long way to go, but it's worth paying attention to a tropical wave moving about the Atlantic Ocean.

As it is not yet a cyclone, the National Hurricane Center is calling this area of showers and thunderstorms Invest 96-L. This allows forecasters to begin plotting and tracking where it might go and how it could develop.

You can follow along, too, right on this page.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

