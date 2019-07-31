The National Weather Service and 10News weather team are tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

First tropical wave

The closest to North America is in the Caribbean just north of the Dominican Republic.

The tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over parts of Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward to northward at about 10 mph during the next several days, producing heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Florida.

It only has a 10-percent chance of development over the next five days.

Second tropical wave

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves westward at about 15 mph. A tropical depression could form over the weekend several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

It has a 20-percent chance of development over the next two days and a 70-percent chance of development over the next five days.

Should anything happen with these tropical waves, they remain at least several days out. 10News meteorologists will keep an eye on it. You should, too, and make sure you're ready for hurricane season by preparing a kit.

Build your hurricane kit, be prepared