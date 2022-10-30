Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen

An area of low pressure in the Caribbean is expected to develop into a tropical storm and potentially a hurricane. No threat to Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We still have just over one month left in hurricane season and Mother Nature reminded us on Sunday.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued an advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen in the central Caribbean Sea. This area of low pressure is not organized enough yet to be classified as a tropical storm, which is why it is only a potential tropical cyclone at this point in time.

That will change over the next 24 hours as this system starts to get more organized. In fact, the NHC is forecasting PTC Fifteen to become an organized tropical storm Sunday night into Monday. That would give PTC Fifteen the name Lisa, the 12th named storm of the season.

After Monday, the storm is expected to gradually strengthen as it enters a more favorable environment. PTC Fifteen is forecast to reach Category One hurricane strength by Wednesday as it moves west. Right now the system is forecasted to make landfall near Belize around Thursday morning.

Because of the center of the storm passing just south of Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island, those countries have issued tropical storm watches. Tropical storm conditions will be possible in those areas starting on Monday.