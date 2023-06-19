Tropical Depression Three forms in the Atlantic

If it strengthens further, it will become Tropical Storm Bret.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center soon will begin issuing advisories on the season's next system, Tropical Depression Three.

The disturbance, located in the central Atlantic Ocean and away from land, has been eyed for development for the past several days.

It's located in a unique area for this time of year. It's not until later in the hurricane season that most disturbances that originate off the African coast, like this one, develop into tropical cyclones.

Regardless, weather models indicate Tropical Depression Three will slowly strengthen as it makes its way west over the Atlantic. It's expected to become Tropical Storm Bret before possibly impacting the Leeward Islands later this week.

Many computer models show the system centering the Caribbean Sea and impacting its islands; others show a curve toward the north and out into the open Atlantic.