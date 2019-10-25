ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico, but it's not expected to maintain that strength for long.

This system will likely merge with a cold front and become a gale-force post-tropical low as early as Friday night.

Right now, the tropical depression is about 320 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana. And, it's producing maximum sustained winds around 35 mph as it moves north at about 16 mph.

The National Weather Services expects this tropical disturbance to move toward the north-northeast at an increasing speed Friday afternoon through Sunday.

There's currently no threat to Florida, and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane is expected to investigate the depression Friday afternoon.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the system could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

