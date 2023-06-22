Tropical Storm Cindy gaining some strength in the central Atlantic

Right now it's not a threat to any land, including the U.S. and Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Cindy officially became the third named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday.

Since forming, Cindy has gained some strength and is now packing maximum sustained winds at 50 mph. The storm is currently located about 735 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, as of now.

Forecasters anticipate Cindy's general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. The storm's track shows it remaining well northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Some strengthening is forecast throughout the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bret is set to pass north of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. It's expected to dissipate on Saturday night.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds at 50 mph and is moving west at 18 mph.