Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is now Tropical Storm Nestor.

There are storm surge and tropical storm warnings along the northern Gulf Coast, including parts of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said dangerous storm surge and tropical storm force winds are expected later Friday.

Nestor is about 195 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the latest NHC advisory. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving northeast at 22 mph.

The NHC said tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Gulf coast within the warning area later Friday. Gale-force winds are likely along parts of the Atlantic coast of the southeastern U.S. by Saturday.

Nestor is forecast to bring 2-4 inches of rain this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas.

Warnings and watches in effect:

Tropical storm warning: Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Florida; Grand Island, Lousiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River.

Storm surge warning: Indian Pass, Florida to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

