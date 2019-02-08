The National Hurricane Center and 10News weather team are tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean.

The low-pressure system is located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

Some slow development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form well east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week. The system is moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by Tuesday and Wednesday as the system approaches the Leeward Islands.

It has a 20-percent chance of development over the next two days and a 40-percent chance of development over the next five days.

It's still too soon to predict what impact, if any, Invest 96-L will have on Florida.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.





Should anything happen with this tropical wave, it remains several days out. 10News meteorologists will keep an eye on it. You should, too, and make sure you're ready for hurricane season by preparing a kit.

Build your hurricane hit, be prepared: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.