Tropics

3 organized systems, 3 tropical disturbances: Atlantic hurricane season stays busy

There is one hurricane, one tropical storm and Tropical Depression Sally in the Atlantic basin.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hello, peak hurricane season! With three organized storms and three areas of disturbed weather on the map, we have PLENTY to monitor this week.

Let's break them all down for you:

Tropical Depression Sally:

  • Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 hurricane just before 6 a.m. EDT Wednesday. 
  • The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph at landfall. It is currently moving northeast at 9 mph as it continues to move inland, with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph.
  • The slow movement of this storm will make this a prolonged rain event for the Florida panhandle into the Gulf Shores of Alabama. Rainfall amounts of 10-20+ inches are expected. 
  • Historic flooding is ongoing with extreme life-threatening flash flooding occurring along parts of the Gulf coast. 

RELATED: Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along the Gulf Coast as it slowly moves inland

Hurricane Teddy:

  • Tropical Depression 20 strengthened to Tropical Storm Teddy early Monday morning. 
  • Early Wednesday morning, Teddy had rapidly intensified to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph but since has come down to 90 mph.
  • The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has it taking a northwesterly turn within the next few days. 
  • Teddy is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week and even reach Category 3 strength on Thursday.
  • Currently not a threat to Florida/United States.

Tropical Storm Vicky:

  • This storm formed in the eastern Atlantic early Monday morning and continues to barely sustain tropical storm status. 
  • As of Wednesday, Vicky is weakening. 
  • This storm should weaken to a tropical depression Thursday, then a remnant low on Friday before dissipating by the weekend.

Disturbance 1 (Invest 90-L):

  • An area of low pressure is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
  • This disturbance continues to show signs of organization and upper-level winds in the region are now forecast to help with gradual development.
  • This disturbance has a high 70-percent of development in the next several days.

Disturbance 2 (Invest 98-L):

  • A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic.
  • This disturbance has a high 60-percent chance of development in the coming days while drifting westward.

Disturbance 3 (Invest 99-L):

  • This is actually a non-tropical area of low pressure over in the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean.
  • Over the coming days, this disturbance is expected to slide southeast into some slightly warmer waters, acquiring some subtropical characteristics.
  • Overall, this disturbance has a low, 10-percent chance of development in the coming days while drifting southeast, staying well away in the eastern Atlantic.

