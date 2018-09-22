Tropical Depression 11 formed Friday night, but it is expected to dissipate in a few days, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 11 p.m., the system had top winds of 35 mph and was about 510 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The storm is not expected to change in strength over the next few days, and is expected to fall apart late this weekend or early next week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.B

© 2018 WTSP