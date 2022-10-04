Tropical Depression 12 to be short-lived in Atlantic

There is no threat to land.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian's strike on Florida and the Carolinas, the last thing needed is another tropical system.

But hurricane season continues and, thankfully, the latest — Tropical Depression Twelve — isn't one to worry about.

The system formed Tuesday afternoon about 440 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving off to the northwest at 12 mph.

No watches or warnings are in effect.

The depression has the potential to become a tropical storm and could get the name Julia or Karl — depending on whether another system in the western Atlantic becomes a tropical storm first.