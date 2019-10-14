ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane season rolls on with a brand new area to watch: Tropical Depression 15.

It is far, far away from the U.S. -- having developed near the African coast -- and will not pose a threat to the mainland.

Tropical Depression 15 is a 35-mph storm located about 320 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. The system is moving off to the northwest at about 8 mph.

The Hurricane Center says people in the Cabo Verde Islands should watch the depression as a tropical storm warning could be issued later tonight or Tuesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main impacts.

If it strengthens to a tropical storm, it would be called Nestor.

Forecasters do expect Tropical Depression 15 to strengthen; but toward the end of the week, rapid weakening is likely.

