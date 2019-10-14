ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane season rolls on with a brand new area to watch: Tropical Depression 15.
It is far, far away from the U.S. -- having developed near the African coast -- and will not pose a threat to the mainland.
Tropical Depression 15 is a 35-mph storm located about 320 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. The system is moving off to the northwest at about 8 mph.
10News is your Hurricane Headquarters: Track the tropics
The Hurricane Center says people in the Cabo Verde Islands should watch the depression as a tropical storm warning could be issued later tonight or Tuesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main impacts.
If it strengthens to a tropical storm, it would be called Nestor.
RELATED: The peak of hurricane season isn't here yet, so don't return those supplies
RELATED: Hurricane season 2019: How to check your supplies, evacuation zones, insurance coverage
Forecasters do expect Tropical Depression 15 to strengthen; but toward the end of the week, rapid weakening is likely.
YouTube: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters
What other people are reading right now:
- Jennifer Kesse vanished without a trace nearly 14 years ago. Her parents search for her every day.
- Fortnite players left staring at black hole for hours after 'The End' event
- Polk County man accused of killing woman, sexually battering another arrested in Atlanta
- New cancer vaccine trial helped kill cancer cells in Mayo patient
- Suspected burglar stabbed to death by homeowner in St. Pete, detectives say
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter