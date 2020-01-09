Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen forms in the Caribbean

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The tropics are staying hot with yet another system to watch: Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.
It formed early Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea no more than a day after the National Hurricane Center designated the disturbance off the Carolina coastline as Tropical Depression 15.
Both systems are expected to become tropical storms. However, neither system poses a threat to Florida or the rest of the United States.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is forecast to move westward in the Caribbean and is already bringing heavy rain to Jamaica.
The next two names to be used on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season list are Nana and Omar. The earliest "N" storm on record is Nate on Sep. 6, 2005. The earliest "O" storm on record is Ophelia on Sep. 7, 2005. Both became hurricanes.
