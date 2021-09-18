Tropical Depression 16 forms near Leeward Islands

The system is expected to become a tropical storm Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression 16 has formed near the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The system is about 670 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the 11 p.m. advisory. The NHC reports the storm is moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

Further strengthening is expected over the next few days. By Sunday, the system is forecast to become the next named storm of the season. If it does, then it would become Tropical Storm Peter.