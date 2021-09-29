Tropical Depression 20 forms in far eastern Atlantic

It poses no threat to the U.S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The active Atlantic hurricane season continues with Tropical Depression 20 forming Wednesday morning.

It is far, far away from the U.S. and poses no immediate threat to Florida. In fact, weather computer models show the system remaining at sea for the foreseeable future.

The depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Victor Wednesday night, then eventually a Category 1 hurricane this weekend. It is packing 35 mph winds and moving west-northwest into the central Atlantic at 14 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

There are only two names left on the list for the 2021 hurricane season. New for this season, the World Meteorologist Organization has decided that if all of the names on the list for a season are used, a new supplemental list of names will be available to name storms.