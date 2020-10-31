Invest 96-L strengthens into Tropical Depression 29

The system is likely to become Tropical Storm Eta; tying 2005 for the most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The next storm of the already busy 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season is here as Invest 96-L strengthened into Tropical Depression 29.

The storm upgraded over the central Caribbean Sea and is moving westward to the western Caribbean Sea. Honduras and Nicaragua are asked to monitor the progress of the storm by the NHC.

According to the NHC, it is forecast to become a hurricane over the next few days.

Tropical Depression #Twenty-Nine Advisory 1: Tropical Depression Forms Over the Central Caribbean Sea. Forecast to Become a Hurricane in a Couple of Days as It Approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 31, 2020

Most models take the storm toward Honduras and Nicaragua early next week. It's not likely, at this point, that the storm will have impacts on Tampa Bay.

However, there is plenty of uncertainty with this developing storm and all interests in Florida will need to monitor its progress over the next week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast in September, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 27 storms and 11 hurricanes we’ve already seen so far, moving us just outside the prediction window for named storms.

Hurricane season is not over yet. It lasts from June 1 through Nov. 30.