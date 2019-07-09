ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian threatens Canada and Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains out at sea, there's yet another tropical disturbance to watch.

Invest 94-L has a 60-percent chance of developing into a tropical depression sometime during the next five days or so, according to the National Hurricane Center. So far, it's an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with no pronounced center of circulation.

The disturbance is located a couple of hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

RELATED: Hurricane season 2019: How to check your supplies, evacuation zones, insurance coverage

RELATED: North Carolina assesses damage from Hurricane Dorian

Recent runs of the main weather computer models, including the American and European, are somewhat in the agreement of Invest 94-L developing into a system into mid to late next week. From there, the system appears more organized, but it is way too early to determine its exact location and intensity.

With the peak of hurricane season upon us, it's not surprising to see the tropics become active. Have a plan in place and keep an eye on the latest forecasts.

➡️ Bookmark this page for the latest tropical headlines and hurricane guide

Watch: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter