ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chantal -- once a tropical storm, now a depression -- is spinning slowly over the far north Atlantic, moving away from North America and posing no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center tracked the system Wednesday evening about 580 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

RELATED: The Atlantic hurricane season is pretty quiet now. Too quiet?

RELATED: We might have reached the limits to this aspect of hurricane forecasting

The weather service says Chantal has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and it is moving toward the east-southeast at 18 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Watch: 10News: Your Hurricane Headquarters

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.