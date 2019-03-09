ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new tropical depression churning out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression Eight developed Tuesday afternoon in the eastern Atlantic ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center's advisory.

It is 35-mph storm located about 585 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters note it's moving to the northwest at 8 mph.

The depression's minimum central pressure, an indication of the storm's strength, is 1006 mb. Typically, the lower the pressure, the higher the wind speed.

National Hurricane Center forecasters expect the depression to develop into a tropical storm on Wednesday. If this happens, it would be named Gabrielle.

It is too early to say what, if any, impact it has to any land. There are no threats expected during the next week.

►Track the weather and get severe alerts when they happen: Download the 10 News app now.

►Stay informed with all tropical weather: Check out our must-have interactive Hurricane Headquarters guide here.



Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.





Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.





Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.