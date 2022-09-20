Tropical Depression Eight forms in the open Atlantic

It poses no threat to the U.S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression Eight formed Tuesday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean — well away from land.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the system is located about 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and moving north at 10 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

"Slow strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight," the hurricane center said in its advisory.

Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely for the Azores later this week.

The storm name should this system become a tropical storm is Gaston.

Interests along the East Coast of the United States do not need to worry about Tropical Depression Eight with it being well out at sea. Category 3 Hurricane Fiona continues to be watched, however, as it may bring higher than usual surf to the coast and impact Bermuda later this week.