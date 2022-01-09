Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic

It's expected to become a tropical storm later today. If that happens, it'll be named Danielle. There will be no threat to the U.S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right on cue with the first day of September and as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, things continue to heat up in the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Five formed in the northern Atlantic Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was previously designated as Invest 93-L, which had a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, which includes a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane.

The system currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving east-northeast at 2 mph. The NHC says the depression is expected to strengthen over the next few days. And, it's forecast to become a tropical storm later Thursday.

When the depression strengthens to a tropical storm the next name on the list is Danielle. The system is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend into early next week as it remains generally over the north-central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Five is not a threat to Florida or the United States.

The system held off developing in August, which gave us the first storm-free August in 25 years. It was also the second-longest period in recorded history we went without a named storm, with 60 days separating us from the last-named storm.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, there is the potential for another system to develop. Invest 91-L currently has a 60-percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. This area of disturbance is currently located east of the Leeward Islands.