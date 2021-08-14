NHC: Tropical Storm Grace moving quickly toward Leeward Islands, could impact Florida next week

The southern part of the Sunshine State is in the storm's cone of uncertainty.

Right on the heels of Fred, another named storm has formed in the Atlantic.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Grace strengthened from Tropical Depression Seven early Saturday morning.

It currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving at 22 mph. The storm is about 355 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

Grace is expected to move Saturday night over the Leeward Islands, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday. By Monday, the storm is forecast to be over the Dominican Republic.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to strengthen over the next few days and then weaken early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.

Tropical-storm-force winds produced by the storm only extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, making the storm relatively small, according to the NHC.

Currently, southern Florida is within Tropical Storm Grace's cone of uncertainty and could see impacts from the storm next week.

Tropical Storm Grace isn't the only system we're currently tracking in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Fred is about 90 miles south of Key West. A Tropical Storm Warning is in place in the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas.

However, Tropical Depression Fred is currently expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday night through Monday and move inland over the northern Gulf Coast Monday night. Read more about Fred's track here.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the following areas: