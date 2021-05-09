Eastern Pacific's first storm, Tropical Depression One-E, develops

It could strengthen to become Tropical Storm Andres later today.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first tropical cyclone of the year has developed and, good news, it's not in the Atlantic. Even better news: This system will not affect any land.

Tropical Depression One-E officially formed early Sunday hundreds of miles southwest of Mexico in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's actually an early start to the hurricane season on that side of the globe. While the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, the eastern Pacific hurricane season starts May 15 given now is about the time of year cyclones begin to develop.

One-E is a 35-mph storm moving to the northwest at a measly 5 mph, according to the hurricane center's 5 a.m. Sunday advisory. It is forecast to possibly become a tropical storm later today -- bearing the name Tropical Storm Andres -- before weakening on Monday.

No direct impacts to land are expected.