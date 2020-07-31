x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

tropics

Tropical Depression Ten forms off the coast of Africa

The storm poses no threat to Florida.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tropical Depression Ten has formed about 200 miles off the coast of Africa. The storm poses no threat to Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is set to begin issuing advisories at 8 p.m. Friday.

Tropical Depression Ten emerged behind Hurricane Isaias on July 30 as Invest 93L, at the time, the NHC gave it a 50 percent chance of development within 48 hours.

If it does become a named storm, it will become Tropical Storm Josephine. The earliest Atlantic "J" storm on record is Tropical Storm Jose on August 22, 2005.

RELATED: A new disturbance emerges behind Isaias, could become Tropical Storm Josephine

RELATED: Hurricane Isaias no longer forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 storm

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter