Tropical Depression Ten forms off the coast of Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tropical Depression Ten has formed about 200 miles off the coast of Africa. The storm poses no threat to Florida.
The National Hurricane Center is set to begin issuing advisories at 8 p.m. Friday.
Tropical Depression Ten emerged behind Hurricane Isaias on July 30 as Invest 93L, at the time, the NHC gave it a 50 percent chance of development within 48 hours.
If it does become a named storm, it will become Tropical Storm Josephine. The earliest Atlantic "J" storm on record is Tropical Storm Jose on August 22, 2005.
