Tropical Depression Ten takes form in the Atlantic

The next name on the list of storms is Julian.

TAMPA, Fla. — It is surely active in the tropical Atlantic as we near peak hurricane season.

As of Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas that either need to be watched for development or are active systems, including rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and newly formed Tropical Depression Ten.

Ten is greatly disorganized as of Saturday with winds of 35 mph. It is heading north through the open waters of the Atlantic and is about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

The depression is forecast to slightly strengthen to our next storm Sunday which will be named Julian. The potential storm is harmless and is expected to stay out at sea, posing no immediate threat to land.