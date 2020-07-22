Tropical development becoming more likely in the Gulf of Mexico

Invest 91-L has a high chance of development this week. Thankfully, there is no threat to Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is moving along steadily, even bringing us some record early storms as we now stand with seven named storms in the books -- and July isn't even over.

After Tropical Storm Gonzalo's development in the central Atlantic early Wednesday, we're also closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico.

A broad area of low pressure, labeled as Invest 91-L, is located over the central Gulf of Mexico. As of Wednesday afternoon, this system has a 70-percent chance of developing into a tropical system in the next two days and an 80-percent chance of development in the next five days.

A system is labeled an "invest" when forecast agencies would like more resources dedicated to monitoring the system. This initiates special satellite monitoring and specialized forecast models, as well as models that go into the "spaghetti plot" below.

While rain the rain and thunderstorm activity associated with this low is less than organized, conditions are expected to become more favorable for possible tropical development as this system drifts to the west-northwest toward the western Gulf.