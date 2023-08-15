Tropical development possible in the Gulf of Mexico next week

While the gulf has remained rather quiet lately, an increase in tropical moisture could show signs of further development next week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After several consecutive high humidity and heat advisories, it's finally starting to feel like the rainy season as daily showers and storms return this week.

However, this bump up in deep moisture scooting across the Bahamas and Florida this week could try to develop into something more tropical next week.

The National Hurricane Center says, "Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves generally westward, potentially nearing the western Gulf of Mexico coastline in about a week."

As of their 8 p.m. Tuesday evening update, there's a 0% chance of development in the next 2 days and a low 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

While the increase in moisture this week is allowing for some much-needed rain across the Sunshine State, any potential development that does try to organize next week in the Gulf of Mexico would actually bring some much-needed rain across parts of the western Gulf coastline.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast, calling for 14-21 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes (Category 3 and higher). It's important to note that even in active seasons, few storms can make landfall — but it takes just one significant storm to be memorable for years to come.

We are now in month three of hurricane season and so far, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has produced five total storms with one hurricane.