NHC highlights new tropical disturbance off African coast

Forecasters are giving this area a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the formation of Tropical Storm Alex earlier this month, it has been a relatively quiet June in the tropics. But the Atlantic basin is waking up and getting more active as we head into July.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance off of the coast of Africa that may organize into a tropical system as it heads toward the Windward Islands over the next several days.

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. NHC forecasters say that environmental conditions could become conducive for the gradual development of this system by early next week.

But for now, the wave does not have a high chance of forming into a tropical system within the next five days.

The NHC is giving the possible system no chances of development within the next two days and a 20% chance of development within the next five.

The disorganized disturbance is moving westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic. While the wave is contending with dry and dusty Saharan air, it could move into an area that is more conducive for development next week.

Model ensembles are hinting at a center of low pressure forming near the Windward Islands within the next seven days.



If a storm does form, it will be named Bonnie — the second storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

Earlier this month, an area of low pressure fought against dry air and wind shear before it eventually formed into our first named storm of the year, Alex. Before it was officially organized enough to be named, the system caused a slew of localized flooding after dropping over a foot of rain in parts of South Florida.

Since Alex, the tropical Atlantic remained rather dormant and produced only one area of disturbed weather near Central America that did not take form.

By this time last year, we were already on our third storm of the season as Tropical Storm Claudette took shape in the Gulf of Mexico and brought several inches of rain to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Hurricane researchers with the NOAA and Colorado State University are calling for another above-average hurricane season this year as they point toward above-average sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean and La Niña or neutral conditions continuing into the summer/fall.