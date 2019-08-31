ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — While Hurricane Dorain remains the tropical system to watch, there's a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to keep an eye on, too.

An area of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move westward during the next several days and away from Florida. Thankfully, the disturbance's odds for development are not all that high right now.

The National Hurricane Center says it has a 10-percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone during the next two days and a 20-percent chance through midweek.

It slowly is moving west at about 5-10 mph.

There also is a disturbance moving off the African coast and into the Atlantic Ocean. This has higher chances of development, 50 percent, during the next several days.

However, weather computer models project it staying out to sea and not affecting land anytime soon.

