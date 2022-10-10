Tropical disturbance eyed for development, but it's not likely

Heavy rain is anticipated for Central America and Mexico.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a brief period of absolutely nothing on the tropical outlook map from the National Hurricane Center, an "X" popped up Monday.

But it's not one to worry about.

Forecasters highlighted an area just north of Tropical Depression Julia that has the potential to become a more organized system once it enters the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to track off to the northwest into the southern Gulf over the next day or two.

However, formation into a tropical depression or storm isn't at all likely — just 10 percent through the next 48 hours and 10 percent for the rest of the week.

