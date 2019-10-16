ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An area of disturbed weather forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week could become a tropical depression or storm.

That is if it's given the chance to develop: National Hurricane Center forecasters say there is a 40-percent chance of tropical cyclone formation through the next five days.

The area of showers of thunderstorms located over the Yucatán Peninsula is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche and, eventually, the Gulf of Mexico. Some gradual development into a subtropical or tropical cyclone is possible.

It remains a question of what this system might do into the weekend. For example, the American GFS computer model has a rainy weekend in store for parts of Florida's Gulf Coast and Panhandle.

The European weather model has the system slightly more west, impacting areas from Texas to Mississippi.

For now, stay tuned to later forecasts and keep watch on the tropics: Hurricane season runs through the end of November!

